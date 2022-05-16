At the end of the summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states, today Shant TV inquired during the briefing of CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas what the CSTO thinks about the issue raised by RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today. It should be reminded that at the summit today, Pashinyan stated that the CSTO did not respond to Azerbaijan’s invasion of Armenia as Armenia expected.

Stanislav Zas first mentioned ․ “Yes, the issue has been discussed. Many suggestions have been made to improve the crisis response system. Including the RA Prime Minister expressed proposals. The leaders of other member states also submitted proposals, taking into account the experience based on what happened in Kazakhstan. In general, I want to say that the system worked. Yes, there were some issues that needed to be overcome. Now the task is to make certain corrections, which will allow solving the problem, including in Kazakhstan. “Conclusions have definitely been made.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN