Concerts and performances you can livestream from the couch this week

Over the previous a number of weeks, dozens of artists have introduced live-streamed performances that followers round the world can watch from the comforts of their couch. Some, resembling Dave Matthews Band or Metallica, have tapped into their archives to deliver a recent present each week. Others, like Ben Folds or Grace Potter, are performing dwell.
And then there’s the rising group of DJs spinning dwell, from DJ D-Nice to Diplo.
Bookmark this web page — we’ll maintain it up to date with the streams we expect you must see. And you should definitely visit JamBase for a repeatedly up to date listing of dwell music streams.
Here’s what to observe:
Special this week
May 11 – May 18
Tina Fey hosts Rise Up New York!, a one-hour “virtual telethon” to lift cash for Robin Hood, New York City’s largest poverty-fighting group. Performers embody Bon Jovi, Billy Joel, Mariah Carey and Sting. Airs Monday night time at 7 p.m, go to robinhood.org for extra.
The Jazz Foundation of America hosts #TheNewGig — a profit for its Covid-19 Musicians Emergency Fund. Keegan-Michael Key hosts musicians together with Sheryl Crow, Elvis Costello, Jon Batist and extra. Airs Thursday, May 14 at Eight p.m. ET on jazzfoundation.org.
Oprah hosts #Commencement2020, a multi-hour virtual graduation ceremony for school seniors that includes performances by Miley Cyrus and appearances by Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X and Simone Biles. Airs Friday, May 15, beginning at 11 a.m. ET on Facebook.
Mondays
Grace Potter hosts Monday Night Twilight Hour, an hour-long livestream that includes Potter performing originals and covers from her house in California. Watch dwell on Facebook or YouTube.
Metallica‘s YouTube and Facebook pages host Metallica Mondays each week at Eight p.m. ET. Each present stays out there on demand for the total week after.
The National shares dwell units or uncommon footage from the band’s vaults each Monday at 5 p.m. ET. Watch on YouTube.
Umphrey’s Mcgee presents Umphrey’s Mondays, a free webcast sequence that includes band-selected exhibits from the archive. Watch on YouTube or nugs.television.
Tuesdays
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead streams “RAD Night In America,” full live performance streams from the previous. Watch on the band’s YouTube or Facebook pages.
Phish airs a full present at no cost as part of the Vermont band’s “Dinner And A Movie: An Archival Video Series,” each Tuesday “for a while.” Watch at 8:30 p.m. ET at webcast.livephish.com or Phish’s YouTube and Facebook pages.
Singer-songwriter Josh Ritter hosts “Silo Sessions,” a weekly livestream on YouTube, Facebook and Twitch.
Wednesdays
Dave Matthews Band streams exhibits from the previous each Wednesday at Eight p.m. ET. Visit davematthewsband.com/drivein for extra.
The Disco Biscuits are streaming a weekly present Wednesdays at Eight p.m. ET as a part of their “Rewind & Recline” sequence. It can be seen on nugs.tv.
Ed Helms and the Bluegrass Situation host Whiskey Sour Happy Hour, a spread present each Wednesday at Eight p.m. ET. Watch on YouTube.
Thursdays
Dolly Parton hosts “Goodnight with Dolly,” a weekly read-aloud video sequence that includes the nation singer and a e-book of her selecting. Watch Thursdays at 7 p.m. ET on the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library YouTube channel.
Josh Groban hosts film nights that includes earlier performances, however he is promised he’ll be “watching (and self criticizing) right along with you.” Watch on YouTube Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.
Radiohead hosts a sequence of weekly livestreams each Thursday on the rock band’s YouTube channel.
Fridays
Carnegie Hall, the iconic New York live performance corridor, is streaming a range from its archive each Friday starting at three a.m. ET as a part of Carnegie Hall Fridays. Streams will stay accessible for 72 hours. Visit carnegiehall.org for the up to date schedule.
The Grateful Dead’s YouTube channel performs hosts each Friday to Shakedown Stream, a two-part livestream for followers of the long-running rock band. Archivist David Lemieux and historian Gary Lambert host a dwell Q&A, which is adopted by a re-airing of a basic Dead present. Fridays at Eight p.m. ET.
Pink Floyd will stream a live performance from the British rock band’s lengthy historical past each Friday at 12 p.m. ET. You can watch on YouTube.
The String Cheese Incident hosts Friday Night Cheese, dwell broadcasts of previous live shows. Fridays at Eight p.m. ET on YouTube and Facebook.
Saturdays
Ben Folds hosts dwell Saturday Apartment Requests from his front room. Watch on YouTube at 7 p.m. ET.
Dead & Company, the John Mayer-led Grateful Dead touring act, hosts “One More Saturday Night” each weekend, that includes livestreams of previous live shows at no cost. Watch on YouTube and Facebook at Eight p.m. ET.
Sundays
Major Lazer is enjoying host to Very Lazer Sunday livestreams. Watch on YouTube at four p.m. ET. (Note: Diplo can be livestreaming DJ units from his front room 5 nights a week. Watch these on YouTube, Instagram and Twitch.)
Widespread Panic hosts weekly “Never Miss a Sunday Show” livestreams of previous live shows each week on nugs.tv. Sunday at Eight p.m. ET.
Ongoing
The Metropolitan Opera is internet hosting “Nightly Opera Streams” resembling Thomas’s Hamlet or Cavalleria Rusticana / Pagliacci. Stream begin every day at 7:30 p.m. ET and are watchable till an hour earlier than the subsequent night time’s stream. Visit metopera.org for more information.
London’s Royal Albert Hall is commonly streaming unique periods from numerous artists properties. Part artists embody KT Tunstall, Rufus Wainwright and Richard Thompson. Visit royalalberthall.org for an up to date schedule.
Melissa Etheridge streams dwell from her front room each night time at 6 p.m. ET. Watch on Facebook.
Pickathon, an annual music competition in Portland, is streaming #AConcertADay day by day at four p.m. ET on its YouTube channel.
D-Nice, the celeb DJ/producer/rapper/photographer, hosts nightly “Club Quarantine” livestreams on his Instagram. They’ve featured “guest appearances” by the likes of singer John Legend and rappers Common and Big Daddy Kane, amongst others. Even Michelle Obama has dropped by.
Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are internet hosting digital hip hop battles on Instagram Live referred to as Verzuz. Erykah Badu and Jill Scott got here collectively for 3 hours of magic in a current one. Up subsequent: Nelly takes on Ludacris on Saturday.
The London Symphony Orchestra streams a live performance from its archive twice a week — each Sunday and Thursday — on its YouTube channel. Visit lso.co.uk for an up to date schedule.
H.E.R. hosts “Girls With Guitars,” a efficiency and dialog sequence, on her Instagram. Pasts friends included Sheryl Crow, Tori Kelly and Alessia Cara.
Lollapalooza has opened up vault for anybody to observe previous performances from its festivals. Watch Thursdays and Sundays on its YouTube channel.
The Rock and Roll Playhouse hosts “Live From The Playroom,” every day live shows for teenagers — and adults. Watch three p.m. every day on the group’s Facebook web page.