Concerns that adherence to lockdown rules is slipping

British Airways’ parent company has started its legal bid to block quarantine by accusing the Government of “unfair” exemptions for some travellers and “disproportionate” restrictions on visitors.

In a legal letter sent to the Home Office, it is comprehended IAG’s attorneys have exposed loopholes that allow any employees or self-employed businessmen who commute weekly to the UK from the EU or from the UK to the EU to steer clear of the 14 days of self-isolation.

By contrast, the majority of other travellers, irrespective of where they have originate from, face a blanket quarantine.

