Concerns raised over Netball Superleague’s resumption due to reliance on public venues

Earlier this week, Netball New Zealand introduced its skilled league, the ANZ Premiership, will resume on June 19, with all matches to be performed on the Auckland Netball Centre for its 10-week season.

“[Superleague] Netball could look at things like this, but it’s the other problems that could arise,” former director of Wasps Netball Greenway stated. “How are golf equipment going to prepare? How are they going to get to these locations, among the London-based athletes?

“[Superleague] netball has the great thing about taking part in in a centralised venue, day in time out, you might nearly do a week-long competitors – however provided that the gamers can get there and prepare. I feel they’re going to battle with the logistics of getting everybody right into a venue to give you the option to prepare.

“You’ve definitely got the opportunity to run a tournament-style competition, like at a World Cup or Commonwealth Games,” added Greenway. “Netball gamers do again up, they do play day in, time out with perhaps a relaxation day within the week.

“It’s all properly and good saying we’ll run a contest at this level, however in the event you can’t discover anyplace to prepare as a result of universities aren’t open, what are you supposed to do?

“There’s so many issues around it. I think it will be difficult because a lot of them [Superleague clubs] will be governed by when these places actually open. There are so many different pieces to this puzzle.”

It stays unclear whether or not England Netball, which runs the Superleague, is exploring choices to resume the competitors at a impartial hub, such because the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool the place the netball World Cup was staged final summer season.

England Netball has not responded to requests from Telegraph Sport about what measures its Superleague contingency planning group has outlined for the resumption of the competitors, which has been suspended till at the very least May 31.

Meanwhile, Sport England has awarded £32,715 to 15 grassroots netball organisations from its group emergency fund launched to assist group sports activities golf equipment through the coronavirus lockdown.