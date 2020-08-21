Concerns Grow For Well-Being of Jailed Rights Lawyer Yu Wensheng

The spouse of jailed Chinese rights lawyer Yu Wensheng has actually cautioned that he might deal with special needs as an outcome of his ongoing detention, in the middle of cautions that he is susceptible to abuse or other kinds of mistreatment.

Yu was jailed for 4 years in June by Xuzhou Intermediate People’s Court in the eastern province of Jiangsu, after it discovered him guilty of “incitement to subvert state power” in a secret trial.

He had actually currently been held for almost 3 years in pretrial detention, without any access to household check outs or to a defense lawyer.

“They haven’t allowed me or our children to visit Yu Wensheng once in more than three years,” Yu’s spouse Xu Yan informed RFA in a current interview. “This is inhumane in the extreme, and a violation of the law.”

Xu duplicated concerns for her partner’s health.

“If he remains in detention, his right hand could be permanently disabled, and even his whole right arm, too,” she stated.

Fellow rights lawyer Wang Yu stated Yu has actually been at high danger of abuse throughout his detention.

“[Yu’s] family members and fellow lawyers are very concerned that he has been abused and tortured during this period,” Wang stated in a message to RFA.

Yu was prosecuted onFeb 1, 2019 and his case turned over to the community district attorney in Jiangsu’s Xuzhou city. His attorneys made lots of tries to …