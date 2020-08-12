Concerns as Bloomsburg University students return to town

University authorities state they have actually COVID-19 procedures and a screening website in location.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa.– Students are returning to BloomsburgUniversity Classes begin next week.

Some fret those Bloomsburg University students might bring a spike in COVID-19 cases to the neighborhood.

“It’s a concern to the people that we have been so low with our numbers. Now the students will come in, they are not registered as Columbia County, Bloomsburg residents. Their numbers won’t show up, so we won’t even know if COVID is found,” stated Leane Coladonato, who lives and owns an organisation in Bloomsburg.

University authorities stated they are doing their finest to tension health and wellness amongst the approximately 7,700 students.

About 25 percent of university classes remain in individual, more than 50 percent are online, and the rest are a mix of the 2, according to school authorities.