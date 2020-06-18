Concern grows for woman, 20, ‘missing’ after accusing her parents of being racist on Facebook

Kaileigh Schmidt, 21, of Hattiesburg, was booked to the Jones County Adult Detention Center at noon Wednesday and charged with two counts of obscene communication

A Mississippi woman who disappeared after she was jailed over a post accusing her father and stepmother of being racist on Facebook, before posting a video of her bruises claiming they’d beaten her, has been found safe.

Kaileigh Schmidt, 20, of Hattiesburg, was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center at noon on June 10 and charged with two counts of obscene communication.

Kaileigh was detained after she posted a set of screenshots to Facebook on June 5 allegedly showing her father, Robert Schmidt Sr. and her stepmother, Tracy Schmidt, using racial slurs.

She also sent the messages to Antifa’s and Black Lives Matter’s social pages, along with her parents’ address, phone numbers and pictures of them, causing them to get ‘hundreds of death threats’.

Kaileigh was released from the jail the following day on June 11 to the custody of her father. Family, friends and even her attorney have told DailyMail.com they haven’t heard from Kaileigh since, leaving them ‘sick with worry’.

‘This isn’t like her at all,’ one of her friends, who spoke on the lands of anonymity, told DailyMail.com. ‘She usually wouldn’t just not speak to people. Even if it requires her like 30 minutes to answer me, she always answers.’

Schmidt has since taken up to Facebook yet again, insisting what her parents did was ‘very wrong’, but she will not ‘condone violence towards them either. Family or not violence doesn’t help anything. Change doesn’t happen with violence. So please anyone that’s making threats towards them need certainly to stop. We cant fight and win with violence.’

There is a huge great concern on the well being of Kaileigh Schmidt. Despite the rumors, Kaileigh just isn’t missing. She is also, perhaps not with her parents. She is at a safe and secure location. She can be an adult of course, if she wishes for one to know her location, she’s going to gladly inform you. We have now been bombarded with numerous welfare concerns and checks on her and we know she’s fine. There are also rumors of the department being friends with the parents and so forth. Trust me, I actually do not know the parents , and wouldn’t know them unless they introduced themselves to me. I will be asking everybody to Please let Kaileigh be. At this time she does not desire to be contacted by anyone. We did not arrest her for posting the messages even as we do not condone this type of behavior (her fathers wording). She was arrested for attempting to cause bodily harm by posting personal information such as for instance their information that is personal. Upon further investigation , these charges were deemed misdemeanor with the duty of proof left as much as the parents who signed the charges , and the charges were later dismissed by the parents .Personally i think like this would have to be posted for the respect of Kaileigh’s wishes and her well being. With that being said the callers who’re calling my department being rude and using vulgar language to my staff will be instantly hung up on. Thank you, Sheriff Berlin

In the hours after her release, all of Kaileigh’s social networking pages were taken down. Her phone in addition has remained powered down since, ringing straight to answerphone, the friend said.

Kaileigh also recently started a fresh job at a Hobby Lobby store in Hattiesburg, prior to her arrest. The 20-year-old was said to be ‘very excited’ about her new job, but has did not turn up for work since.

Supervisors at the store have allegedly been unable to contact her. She reportedly left her purse at the store after her last shift and it has not been back to claim it since.

‘I don’t feel right about any of it,’ the origin continued. ‘It’s not sitting well with me.’

On June 5, Kaileigh posted a set of screenshots to Facebook allegedly showing Robert Schmidt and Tracy Schmidt utilizing a series of sickening racial slurs.

In one of the messages, considered authored by her father, Robert wrote that her step-mother was crying because Schmidt was ‘partying with n*****s. If you want us to keep helping I can’t observe that s*** you can forget. I’m amazed n*****s.’

Schmidt responded by texting ‘Don’t call them that. It doesn’t matter of they’re black or white they all are down to earth people and I’ve been friends using them ever since I’ve been in Hattiesburg. They have there been for me when yal weren’t.’

Since walking out of the Jones County Detention Center, family, friends and also her attorney have told DailyMail.com that Kaileigh hasn’t been heard from since

Kaileigh also replied to comments her father texted to her concerning the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. She told her father officer Derek Chauvin was ‘NOT doing his job. What he did was MURDER.’

She continued to create that her father was ‘f****d in the head,’ if he believed the officer was doing the right thing. Schmidt added she was ‘taking a stand with the black community’ and said she was unfazed by her parent’s threats to no more speak to her and block her on social media.

‘Yal may be blood but they are family to me,’ Schmidt wrote of her friends on the receiving end of her father’s ire. ‘And I’m fine with getting my own insurance …

“And if you keep being ugly and spreading racist s **t I’ll blast yal on Facebook insta an such like and allow world give yal a taste of how it feels … If yal are Christians like yal claim yal will love everybody equally but yal dont yal are hypocrites.’

Kaileigh later claimed that she was beaten by Tracy Schmidt after posting the exchanges online. Robert Schmidt, meanwhile, allegedly stood and watched the attack take place, calling her a ‘n***** loving whore.’

She sent friends images and videos of what she claimed were bruises caused by the alleged beating.

In one of the videos two large aberrations have emerged on her forehead. In an additional, Kaileigh sometimes appears running her hands through her hair with large clumps falling out in clumps with each motion.

‘I understand that Kaileigh and Tracy have experienced disagreements and fights before and I am aware that some of them have gotten out of hand before,’ a pal of Kaileigh’s told DailyMail.com.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office has since been inundated with requests from concerned members of the general public to conduct a welfare check on Kaileigh.

Her attorney, Javaron Buckley, a managing partner at Buckley Law Group, told DailyMail.com how that he too requested the sheriff’s department to test on his client after he’d been unable to contact her since her release.

‘She was definitely terrified in the jail,’ Buckley said, adding that the sheriff’s department had assured him they’d carried out a wellness always check and reported that Kaileigh was ‘fine’.

‘When I asked when and how, the dispatch said, “we sent an officer who asked her if she was ok,”,’ the attorney recalled. ‘Do I believe JPD completed a wellness always check? No.’

Buckley, who’s based in Illinois but actually from Mississippi, said this individual sent 2 of their associates to visit and perform their own well being check on Kaileigh.

According for the attorney, there was clearly no response at the doorway and no automobile on the particular driveway, major him to think the family could have left city, taking Kaileigh with them.

‘I believe she’s being punished,’ Buckley mentioned, declining in order to elaborate more. ‘There’s a great deal of stuff that transpired additionally case. Her dad is the owner of an air conditioner business and it has reportedly recently been financially influenced by the after effects.’

In a statement launched to Facebook on Wednesday, Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin guaranteed the public that will Kaileigh is usually ‘safe’ yet does ‘not want to be called by anyone’.

‘There has been an excellent concern on the properly being of Kaileigh Schmidt. Despite the particular rumors, Kaileigh is not absent. She is additionally, not with her parents. She is at a secure and safe location,’ the sheriff wrote.

‘She is definitely an adult of course, if she desires for one to know her location, she could gladly inform you. We happen to be bombarded along with numerous well being concerns plus checks on her and that we know the girl with fine.

‘I feel asking everybody to Please let Kaileigh be. At this time the girl does not desire to be contacted simply by anyone.’

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office have not yet taken care of immediately a series of questions questioned by DailyMail.com.

A friend of Kaileigh’s informed DailyMail.apresentando that the sheriff’s office’s statements that Kaileigh ‘doesn’t desire to be contacted’ seem to be out of character for the 20-year-old.

‘I don’t think this may sound like her at all. Anything is possible however it just won’t sound right,’ the source mentioned. ‘I may feel proper about it.

‘I’m anxious that [Robert and Tracy]just have her held up without having way to get in touch with anyone on the outside of whatever home they’re in.’

According to Buckley, Kaileigh’s neurological mother, Chantelle Dunn, acquired a text message from her daughter’s cell phone hours after she was launched.

Dunn had been sending text messages her girl while the lady was in imprisonment, assuring her she has been doing just about all she may to get her out.

‘Leave myself alone!!! This is all is and you lie probably the most!!!,’ an answer from Kaileigh’s phone study.

‘Lmao I do not necessarily believe this really is Kaileigh for one next,’ Dunn replied, along with Buckley later on clarifying in order to DailyMail.apresentando that Dunn believed Tracy Schmidt got taken her daughter’s cell phone and written the concept herself.

Buckley stated that Tracy Schmidt has ‘a history’ of similar conduct. Those statements were corroborated by Kaileigh’s friend.

‘A pair of years back they had a huge disagreement plus Tracy got Kaileigh’s cell phone away,’ the source mentioned. ‘Tracy directed texts out there pretending to be Kaileigh and I referred to as her out there on this. She propagate rumors concerning me and hated myself in general. It was dreadful.’

Listed phone numbers for Tracy plus Robert Schmidt went unanswered when called by DailyMail.com. Kaileigh’s phone likewise went right to voicemail.

Buckley states he is going to press costs against Tracy Schmidt for the proposed assault, along with launching the civil match against the metropolis for the particular emotional problems they triggered his consumer and possibly for false imprisonment too.

In posting the particular screenshots of her parent’s alleged ethnicity comments, Kailey said the girl had expected for her parents in order to ‘go viral’, yet quickly the particular post has been shared hundreds of periods plus her father and stepmother swiftly started obtaining death dangers.

The fallout began after Kaileigh’s dad plus step-mom got her automobile away from her, police mentioned.

‘My parents are RACIST and I’m tired of it,’ Kaileigh published in her post. ‘I tagged the piece of s***s so yal can blast them too! They aren’t my family any more!’

Threats to eliminate family members plus burn straight down their home swiftly flooded inside, in the post’s wake. Specific threats had been also leveled in opposition to Kaileigh’s young siblings, which include one person expressing they would afeitado her create her family members watch.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department were required to conduct added patrols close to their home inside Petal because of the particular threats.

‘Members of different churches, preachers, people of all different races have been trying to bring peace, but now they’re obtaining death dangers, too,’ investigator Reuben Bishop informed the Laurel Leader Call at time. ‘It got out of hand real quick.’

Kaileigh was imprisoned Wednesday plus released these day after an assess in the Jones County Justice Court fallen all costs, her lawyer Carlos Moore said.

‘She spent a night in jail for simply exercising her First Amendment right on Facebook,’ Moore said.

‘Now, we are prepared to fight for her in the civil arena because someone maliciously prosecuted her and she was falsely arrested and she was falsely imprisoned – and we want to get justice for her.’

Schmidt has considering that taken to Facebook once more, requiring what her parents performed was ‘very wrong’, but the girl does not ‘condone violence towards them either. Family or not violence doesn’t help anything. Change doesn’t happen with violence. So please anyone that’s making dangers towards these people need to cease. We can’t fight plus win along with violence.’

She also published a message concerning starting the GoFundMe ‘like yal are wanting, as much as I need a new car and everything and as much help as I need I’d hate for taking money coming from anyone, certainly people I actually dont also know tend to be being type out of your own hearts and minds! … Thank you just about all so much for showing myself your really like and assistance!’

Law observance are ongoing to watch more than her parent’s home.

‘I hope maybe this shows people to think about what they post,’ Bishop said to the particular Leader Call. ‘This turned into a big mess real quick.’