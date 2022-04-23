Concept of the future. How do we want to see Armenia? Ruben Vardanyan |: Morning:

Start here



Part 7:

I am convinced that after the defeat in the last war, the question of how we want to see Armenia և Armenians in the 21st century has become extremely urgent. Depending on the chosen model of the country’s development, each of our problems, be it the settlement of the situation around Artsakh, international relations or even relations with our own Diaspora, will have different options for a long-term solution. In my opinion, talking about our future will be baseless and inefficient if we do not answer a number of questions.

What kind of society do we want to build? Closed or open? What are the pros and cons of each model?

Today’s Armenia, as a capsule state, is in decline. In the absence of a generous “sponsor” we can not make a breakthrough in the situation.

The current situation in Armenia can be described as a “capsule” – a closed country with minimal involvement in the world community, focusing on its own canning (more often as a result of a conscious choice of political elites). Armenia is a capsule supported by Russia. Nevertheless, the signing of the Comprehensive Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the European Union in 2017 opened new perspectives for us. The capsule (relating to the vector of isolation) certainly contributes to the preservation of a mono-ethnic, homogeneous national identity and population; .

First, can we build relations with our current sponsor (Russia) in such a way as to make the capsule a prosperous and safe isolated and closed country for Armenians? a country from which Armenians do not want to leave in search of better fortune, which, on the contrary, can become an attractive place for the Diaspora. Second, can our capsule have another or one sponsor? By the way, the sponsor of the capsule can be not only another state, such as, for example, the sponsor of Israel, together with the United States, it is the Jewish Diaspora all over the world.

I։ my supporters quite consciously prefer the pill model of Armenia’s development and the global vector, that is, the full, but not reckless integration of the country into the world space. The Arab country is a small country with a small population, which, however, manages to provide a huge creative potential due to the clever choice of development direction, accumulation of special competencies and skills. At one time, the countries that chose the pill model managed to make a significant breakthrough in their development, to reach the developed countries, and even to surpass them. This has happened, for example, with Singapore, which has grown from a poor port city to one of the most advanced economies in the world.

I prefer the pill model, but it, like any other model, has its drawbacks.

Like any other model, the pill model has its advantages and disadvantages. Deep involvement in world processes will accelerate the process of prosperity, opening access not only to the resources of the Diaspora, but also to “direct foreign investments.” There are dangers associated with this model. In many ways, they are explained by joining the world community, which will make global issues even more urgent. We must also realize the fact that giving up isolation inevitably implies increased competition, for which we are not yet ready.

At the same time, the institutions of civil society must develop at an accelerated pace. It is clear that such a transition will not be easy. The increase in prosperity he promised seems to be a decisive factor, but we must also remember about security, not only within the borders, but also within the country. It is also necessary to take into account the imperative of preserving the ethno-cultural community in the conditions of Armenia’s openness to the outside world, to try to minimize the dangers arising from it. It is good to be proud of us, to know our history and culture, but we must learn to accept other cultures whose representatives will want to come to Armenia to live here, to do business side by side with us, such as the Yezidi and Russian communities of our country.

You can find out about the advantages and limitations of different development models and vectors by my co-author ուն Nune Alekyan. Invitation for Dialogue “manuscript.

How do we want to live? By law or by street “concepts”? What does each of these options mean?

The most emotional aspect of any horse in life is the notion of justice, that is, the written or unwritten laws that determine the norms of society, as well as the formal and informal institutions that ensure the observance of those laws. History has shown examples of communities that have successfully existed and developed outside of political institutions. However, a complete human community cannot exist without a judicial system, legal regulations, and universal norms of conduct.

Centuries-old existence in non-rule of law has rooted in us the habit of living not by existing laws, but by unwritten laws.

In the early 1990s, in the Republic of Armenia, as in other post-Soviet countries, many believed that a multi-party system, universal suffrage, would automatically ensure the rule of law, and fair courts. During this period, great efforts were made to create a legal basis for a young state. But we had two surprises. First, the formal strengthening of the state’s democratic principles of universal suffrage, as well as the existence of a new legal framework, do not in themselves lead to the rule of law in public life.

Second, the centuries-old existence in non-legal states has rooted in us a classical amphibianism, the habit of living not by the Constitution and current laws, but by other unwritten laws. Hence the current prevalence of laws of life in society with criminal and semi-criminal street “concepts”.

It is worth mentioning one factor. Since imperial (Ottoman, Russian, then Soviet) laws were perceived as foreign, imposed from outside, the ability to circumvent them was considered a kind of courage, a sign of intelligence and ingenuity. It turned out that getting rid of this stereotype in the new conditions of independent Armenia is quite a difficult task.

The inevitable consequence of life with these “concepts” is the so-called domestic corruption. The memories of the times when we encountered it almost everywhere in Armenia are still fresh in our minds! Any employee with some kind of authority, from an official to a police officer to a doctor or teacher, may require additional financial incentives for his or her services. Moreover, the citizens themselves were often ready to offer “rewards” for a quick solution to a possible problem or to minimize the punishment in case of minor violations.

The basis of corruption is undermined when the legislation and legal framework regulating the activities of the state apparatus are improved, its transparency is increased, and the cooperation between civil servants and the society is placed within the institutional framework. It is possible to remember that corruption cannot be overcome only by laws and the efforts of law enforcement agencies. It is necessary to change the extortion system, which finds reliable support in “invisible institutions”, in cultural-behavioral stereotypes, inhibitory presuppositions, which are encouraged by the majority.

Today’s Armenian society needs clear moral guidelines, և the teacher, the doctor, the military, the master must become role models again.

It is difficult to say whether culture predetermines the nature of political-economic institutions, whether extractive or inclusive, or, on the contrary, established institutions change the cultural environment. One way or another, we can confidently say that the institution of culture այլ other social institutions influence each other և develop together. That is why it is necessary to get rid of the remnants of the post-imperial cultural environment mentioned above, to restore the value of personal reputation, to restore respect for education, work, professionalism. Today’s Armenian society needs clear moral guidelines, և the teacher, the doctor, the military, the master (the great master) must again become exemplary characters.

The rule of law is directly related to security issues. In a state governed by the rule of law, citizens are not afraid of arbitrariness in all spheres of life. However, the existence of effective security structures – an independent judiciary and legal system – is not enough for that. The law should be applied not selectively for the benefit of the elite, but equally for all citizens.

Man has a painful attitude towards injustice, especially when it comes to his property և civil rights. Legal violence is a necessary condition for the existence of any state, but the legitimacy of the state itself must be ensured by the inclusion of its institutions, with the general understanding that it does not discriminate against citizens who do not belong to the elite.

What is the place of the church in the modern Armenian society?

Without denying the supranational nature of Christianity, the Armenians managed to create an independent church. The Armenian Apostolic Church became the moral core of national communities, a storehouse and source of knowledge, a center of enlightenment and education. For centuries, our church has remained the only stable institution on which the nation could rely unconditionally during its development. In the absence of statehood, the church performed some of the functions of the state, in particular, foreign policy leadership, but, nevertheless, the latter could not replace the state as a full-fledged institution ensuring the consensus of the elites. The church has given Armenians the opportunity not to swim, it is difficult to overestimate its cultural significance. Today the church has to perform the functions of the national spiritual center ող unifying nucleus as before, but the church obviously is not able to do that.

We are facing a serious challenge. ” How to protect our religious traditions in the face of global globalization?

