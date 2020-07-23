A previous Nazi concentration camp guard was convicted of thousands of counts of being a device to murder and offered a 2- year suspended jail sentence Thursday, CNN reports, mentioning a court report.

The 93- year- old male, recognized as Bruno D, was charged with 5,230 counts of device to murder over his time as an SS guard at the Stutthof concentration camp from 1944 to 1945.

He was condemned by the Hamburg juvenile court of assisting and abetting in the murder of a minimum of 5,232 individuals. He dealt with a juvenile court since he was 17 years of ages at the time he served in Stutthof.

The offender had actually formerly confessed to being a guard at the camp, however informed the court at the start of his trial that he had no option at the time. He matured in a town by Danzig, which is now the Polish city of Gdansk.

More than 40 co- complainants from France, Israel, Poland and the United States affirmed versus the previous SS guard throughout the trial, which started in October.

Concluding simply over 75 years after World War II ended in Europe, it will be one of the last trials of a previous

Nazi

It is approximated that around 65,000 individuals were killed throughout the Holocaust in the Stutthof concentration camp, near the Polish city now called Gdansk.