Computex 2020 is officially canceled

After initially postponing it from June to September, organizers have now canceled Computex 2020 because of the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The show will miss a year, like many other tech conferences that have been planned for 2020. The next Computex event is slated for June 1st through 5th, 2021.

The pandemic and the resulting travel restrictions to simply help curb its spread meant many participants would not have now been able to attend a show in Taipei in September, the organizers explained in a post. Taiwan has been hailed for isolating coronavirus patients and imposing travel restrictions relatively early set alongside the rest of the world, resulting in less than 500 total cases and seven deaths from COVID-19.

Computex 2019 drew nearly 43,000 visitors from 171 countries, organizers said. It’s not the sole annual tech trade show to cancel its 2020 installment. MWC canceled its 2020 show in February, and E3 was canceled in March around the same time Google canceled I/O 2020. Some other shows, like Facebook’s F8 developer conference, opted to opt for pared-down, virtual versions of the annual gatherings.