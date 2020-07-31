Computer Game, Streaming, Gaming Chair Office Chair Ergonomic Backrest and Headrest, Swivel Recliner with Lumbar Support, Height Adjustment Racing Chair (Blue)



Price: $125.99

(as of Jul 31,2020 13:55:03 UTC – Details)



Ergonomic design gaming chair provide the best support through your gaming experience and enhance your performance during the games.

GAMING ENHANCED: The ideal gaming chair for pro players, improve your gaming experience.

MULTI-FUNCTION: 90~170°reclining; 360°swivel; Adjustable Seat-Height and Armrest Silence-rolling casters, Maximum Weight Capacity: 300 pounds.

ERGONOMIC DESIGN: Stainless metal frame with ergonomic designed provide a comfortable position, help you stay comfortable after hours of gaming.

EASY SET UP: This Gaming chair comes with all necessary hardwares and assembly guide. Only take about 10-15mins to set up when follow the instruction.

HIGH-QUALITY MATERIAL: Upholstered thick PU leather, Removable headrest pillow and lumbar cushion, and smooth-rolling casters for prefect stability