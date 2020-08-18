Composer Loris Tjeknavorian wins Books for Peace Awards 2020 – Panorama

The 82-year-old Armenian-Iranian composer Loris Tjeknavorian has been selected as the winner of the Books for Peace Awards 2020, Tehran Times reports.

He had first received the nomination in May from Iran’s Art for Peace Festival, which had nominated him for the 2019 edition of the awards.

The winners will be honored during a special ceremony on September 12 in Rome, Italy., the source said.

The Books for Peace Awards was launched in 2017 in a project by FUNVIC to honor works promoting peace through culture and words, not only as a concept between nations at war, but also among all individuals living in the world.

The Art for Peace Festival, which is held every year in Tehran, is concerned with world peace and environmental issues such as the water crisis in the country. The festival showcases a variety of artworks by Iranian and international artists in the media of painting, photo, sculpture, graphic design, installation, video art, cinema and theater to promote the culture of peace and a world without violence. Every year the organizers also honor an individual who has made a significant contribution to peace with a medal.

Tjeknavorian has created one of the most memorable pieces of his life during the home quarantine. He said that he has worked on a special piece over the past four…