Renovation of two parks named after the great musicians Aram Khachaturian և Mstislav Rostropovich has begun, said Moscow Deputy Mayor Peter Biryukov.

“The alleys will be repaired, new lamps providing street lighting, as well as benches will be installed, lawns will be put in order, new trees and bushes will be planted. “We plan to complete the work in the fall,” Interfax quoted Biryukov as saying.

In the park in Brusov alley, which is named after composer Aram Khachatryan, according to the Moscow City Hall, the 760-square-meter paved road will be repaired, more than 200 bushes, 4 new trees will be planted, the 1.3 thousand-square-meter lawn will be restored. 8 new lamps will be installed in the park after Mstislav Rostropovich, the lawn with a length of 1,000 square meters will be resurfaced.