Competition Commission of India Said to Review Antitrust Allegations Against Facebook’s WhatsApp

India’s antitrust watchdog is trying into allegations that Facebook’s WhatsApp is abusing its dominant place by providing cost providers to its huge base of messaging app customers within the nation, three sources instructed Reuters on Friday.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is reviewing a grievance filed in mid-March alleging that WhatsApp was bundling its digital cost facility inside its messaging app, permitting it to abuse its market place and penetrate India’s booming digital funds market, the sources stated.

WhatsApp and Facebook didn’t instantly reply to repeated requests for remark. The CCI additionally didn’t reply.

Two of the sources instructed Reuters the complainant within the case was a lawyer, however declined to expose the id of the particular person. Reuters couldn’t independently verify who filed the case.

The grievance, which has beforehand not been reported, comes at a crucial time for WhatsApp, which is aggressively working to totally launch its funds platform in India, the place it has been beta testing it with 1 million customers since 2018.

Lack of regulatory clearances have meant WhatsApp has struggled to supply the service to its round 400 million customers in India, its greatest market worldwide.

The CCI can order its investigations arm to conduct a wider probe into the allegations, or throw out the case if it finds no advantage in it.

“The case is in initial stages .. senior members of CCI are reviewing it but a final decision hasn’t been reached,” stated the primary of the three sources, all of whom declined to be recognized because the case particulars had been non-public.

The antitrust grievance alleges that WhatsApp’s massive person base meant it was dominant within the messaging app market, and the corporate was forcing its funds characteristic on to its current customers.

The two merchandise – WhatsApp’s messenger service and its funds characteristic – are bundled, which may hurt competitors and violate the nation’s antitrust legal guidelines, the second supply stated whereas detailing the allegations.

WhatsApp’s cost service will enable customers to do inter-bank fund transfers from inside the messaging app. It will compete with cost apps of Alphabet’s Google and Softbank-backed Paytm, which have already got tens of thousands and thousands of customers throughout India.

While the antitrust case has been filed in opposition to each Facebook and WhatsApp, the complainant has urged the watchdog to examine solely WhatsApp, the second supply stated.

It was potential WhatsApp may escape a wider investigation because the extent of any market abuse will probably be clearer solely when it totally launches the service, the supply added.

The antitrust grievance is the newest setback for WhatsApp in India.

An Indian authorized think-tank final month filed a case within the Supreme Court saying WhatsApp shouldn’t be allowed to develop its funds service because it was violating information storage guidelines.

WhatsApp instructed the court docket it should adjust to essential legal guidelines earlier than it strikes forward, in accordance to a May 13 court docket order that additionally requested Indian regulators to submit its views on the case.

In April, Facebook stated it should spend $5.7 billion (Rs. 43,574 crores) to purchase a 9.99 % stake in India’s Reliance Industries’ digital arm, because it appears to be like to roll out providers for grocers and small companies by capitalising on WhatsApp’s intensive attain.

