Compatible AirPods Pro Case Cover Silicone Protective Case Skin for Apple Airpod Pro 2019 (Front LED Visible) Light Pink



Price: $7.99

(as of Jul 19,2020 17:42:55 UTC – Details)



Compatible versions

Doboli airpods pro case is compatible for Apple airpods pro

Front LED Visible when charging

High quality material

Premium Silicone,not easy to age

The latest tensile materials, strong toughness, not easy to break

Accurate mold positioning, no error, perfect for your airpods pro

Easy to Carry

The keychain design and free carabiner make carrying your charging case easier than ever

AirPods pro case： Compatible with apple airpod pro 2019,It is not compatible with AirPods 1 and 2

Protect airpods pro prevent bumps and scratches

Easy installation, free Carabiner, Visible Front LED

Made from high quality elastic silicone, smooth surface, dustproof

After-sales service: if you have any problem or not satisfied with the goods within one year, please contact us and we will solve it for you within 24 hours.