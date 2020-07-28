Compact refrigerator, TACKLIFE 2 Door Mini Fridge with Freezer, 3.1 Cu.Ft, With LED Light, Black, Ideal Small Refrigerator for Bedroom, Office, Dorm, RV – HPBFR310



TACKLIFE Compact refrigerator, 2 Door Mini Fridge with Freezer, 3.1 Cu.Ft, Black, Ideal Small Refrigerator for Bedroom, Office, Dorm, RV – HPBFR310



The 3.1 Cu. Ft. small refrigerator with freezer combines contemporary style with cutting-edge refrigeration technology. It handles cold food storage in an environmentally sustainable way. The sleek design suits any household and blends with a variety of decorating schemes. This mini refrigerator and freezer has a total capacity of 3.1 cubic feet. Smart interior design features make every cubic inch count.

An adjustable thermostat allows you to keep your cooled items at an optimum temperature. Our upright fridge keeps fruits and vegetables fresh longer. Drinks and soda can always keep you energetic. The flush back design and invisible door handle give this combo device a sleek, modern look.

Like a Large Refrigerator but an a Small Size



It works just like a full-sized refrigerator

A TACKLIFE compact refrigerator cools quickly, quietly, and evenly without warm spots. It will keep ice frozen solid and foods perfectly chilled. This Mini Refrigerator is perfect for a small office, dorm room, kitchen, or playroom.

The top doors open the freezer where you will find lots of space to store all your frozen food. The bottom door opens the fridge which features shelves and a drawer to keep the vegetable and fruits fresh longer. The plastic beverage dispenser on the door makes it more exquisite and unique, decorate the fashionable element to space while the keep the cool handy.

Features

Certification: Energy Star

Temperature control

With LED light

2-Door design

Dimensions:19 x 20.5 x 33.5 inches

Item Weight: 49.5 pounds

Built-in beverage holders

Crisper drawer for fruits, vegetables and cheese

Small Size & Large Capacity

TACKLIFE Compact refrigerator-freezer has the same features as a large one but in a small size. The free-standing streamlined design will complement any room and can also be used in protected outdoor spaces. The independent space avoids the odor to meet your various need for a healthy life.

Energy Star- Save Electricity

Energy Star – energy-saving, economical and green, according to the test results, with 0.88kWh per day, annual just costs about 38 dollars.

Affordable and cost-effective for you to live a healthy life.

Convenient & Intimate Design

7 settings adjustable thermostat control ranges from 33.8′ to 46.4′ Fahrenheit (position 1 the cold to 7 the coldest) for better adapting to exterior environment temperature to save electricity.

The leveling Leg helps to placed steadily on the floor, counter, desk, or just about anywhere.

LED interior lighting puts a natural spotlight on the food of your under counter fridge.

TACKLIFE Mini Fridge with Freezer



A Reliable Free-Standing Refrigerator that’s Compact and Versatile Enough to be Used in Any Space

Capacity

3.1 Cu.Ft

3.2 Cu.Ft

1.6 Cu.Ft

11 lbs + 6.6 lbs

11 lbs + 6.6 lbs

Size

19” x 20.5” x 33.5”

18.7 ”x 17.4” x 33.1”

18.9” x 17.7” x 19.3”

24.8″ x 15.7″ x 28.7″

24.8″ x 15.7″ x 28.7″

With Freezer

✓

✓

✓

–

Crisper Drawer

✓

✓

–

–

Energy Consumption

Energy Star Rating

Energy Star Rating

Energy Star Rating

Low Energy Consumption

Low Energy Consumption

Weight

49.5 lbs

39.7 lbs

28.7 lbs

28.7 lbs

28.7 lbs

❄ 2-DOOR COMPACT REFRIGERATOR – 3.1 Cu.Ft inner space, 19-inch W x 20.5-inch D x 33.5-inch H, Product weight: 49.5 lbs; Our refrigerator has a large 2.2 Cu. Ft. fresh food capacity, sufficient space to store your eggs, vegetables, drinks, fruits; And 0.9 Cu. Ft. freezer capacity can be used for storing frozen foods or making Ice cubes

❄ POWERFUL PERFORMANCE – Energy Star compliant, only 0.88 kWh per day, cost $38 per year, affordable and energy-efficient; By turning the thermostat knob, the range of the refrigerator temperature control is form position 1 the cold to 7 the coldest. Refrigerator compartment 33.8-46.4°F / Freezer compartment -0.4°F; This refrigerator cools quickly and evenly, and the refrigerator will keep ice frozen solid and foods perfectly chilled

❄ MULTI-FUNCTION STORAGE – This premium refrigerator comes with a crisper drawer, which is designed for your fruit and vegetables to keep them fresh. The door offers a spot for your favorite canned beverages. LED interior lighting puts a natural spotlight on the food of your under counter fridge

❄ CLASSIC DESIGN -This fridge is designed with a sleek black exterior that adds a classy touch. It can match any of your furniture, perfect for the home, dorm rooms, small office spaces, garages, workshops, and more

❄ CUSTOMER SERVICE – Every TACKLIFE refrigerator has been professionally tested before leaving the factory to ensure that you receive a high-quality product. If there are any quality problems, please contact us at [email protected], TACKLIFE Customer Service will respond in 24 hours