Compact Refrigerator, Safeplus 3.4 cu ft. Unit Cold-rolled Sheet Mini Refrigerator with freezer, Dorm fridge with Adjustable Removable Shelves (Black)

Please note【This product is not for sale in California】
Specifications
Type: Top-Freezer Feature: Compressor Cooling
Defrost Type: Manual Defrost
Fridge Capacity: 3.4cu.ft
Voltage (V): 115V / 60Hz
Dimensions (L x W x H ) 42 * 23 * 19inchs
Net Weight(kg): 24 Thermostat: Mechanical
Temperature(fridge): 13°F – 50°F Temperature
Package includes
1 x refrigerator
1 x Instruction
【This product is not for sale in California】Not Available For Sale Or Use in California. Dimensions (L x W x H ) 42 * 23 * 19inchs. Our refrigerator will ship from US, you will no need to wait long time to get it.
ADJUSTABLE TEMPERATURE RANGES: Rotate the thermostat knob to approximate the temperature range: 13°F – 50°F. With an easy-to-use thermostat, compressor cooling helps maintain optimum temperatures to keep items fresh.
LOW NOISE: Operating sound of no more than 40 dB, enjoy a low noise life, maintain a quiet working environment, and be free from the noise of refrigerator operation.
REMOVABLE GLASS SHELVES: come with three removable glass shelves, seven height can be chosen to select your favorite combination. Flexible to store your food or drinks and easy pull them out to clean.
2 DOOR DUAL ZONE DESIGN: Double Door Design, freezer compartment can be used for storing frozen foods or making Ice cubes. The door offers a spot for your favorite canned beverages. There are fresh fruits you like to eat in the drawer, sweet ice cream in the frozen area.