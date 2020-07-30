Compact External Live Sound Card Set, PUTELTAL with Drums, Hit-Hats, Karaoke, Voice Changer Effects for Tiktok, Facebook, Youtube Live Streaming/PS4/XBOX Gaming



Product specification

Interface type

Style interface (3.5mm) Microphone connector (3.5mm)

Live interface (3.5mm) Headset headset connector (3.5mm)

Charging interface (Micro USB) Computer interface (Micro USB)

Product parameters

Signal to noise ratio (D / A): 108dB Signal to noise ratio (A / D): l02dB

Dynamic range (D / A): l08dB Dynamic range (A / D): 102dB

Total harmonic distortion (D / A): – 92dB Total harmonic distortion (A / D): – 90dB

Troubleshooting common problems

[1] If the device does not work after power on

1) Please check whether all connecting wires are connected correctly

2) Please check whether the device has enough power. Please charge and try again ( the device with battery )

[2] If there is no sound or noise when using the headset

1) Please try to insert the headset again, insert the headset first and then turn on the device

2) Please check whether monitor on / off is in “on” state

3) Please use the original headset

[3] If you hear noise during the live broadcast

1) Turn down the microphone volume properly

3) Check that the microphone and headset are fully inserted in the opposite position

[4] If you can’t hear the accompaniment during the live broadcast

1) Turn up the accompaniment volume

2) Check that the style cable is fully plugged into the device and phone

[5] If the other side can’t hear the reverberation and accompaniment during the live broadcasting

1) Turn up the accompaniment volume

3) Check that the style cable is fully plugged into the device and phone

[6] If the microphone sound cannot be detected

1) Check that the microphone or headphones are connected properly

2) Check whether monitoring on / off is in “on” state

[7] If the computer cannot recognize the sound card

1) Connect the sound card to the computer and restart it

2) Replace the other USB connection

2. Great Compatibility Device compatible with PC, laptop, (iPad, iPhone, needs the Adapter) tablets, smartphone, speaker etc. Simple Setting interface features for swiftly adjust the volume of your music, mic, Reverb, and tone to your desired level with this Live Streaming Sound card

3. The Live Broadcast Audio Mixer is an ideal for TikTok that you can easily enjoy the fun of instant Karaoke, show them what you got and fall in love with your voice. Built-in lithium battery can be used for more than 3-5 hours. The sound card works with Yokee/StarMaker/Smule singing Apps and more. Note: This live broadcasting sound card comes with a Condenser Microphone, that needs quiet/noiseless room to be used. For party using needs Dynamic microphone(NOT INCLUDED).

4. Plug and play, Easy to set up and use. Great fun with voice changer Live sound card during PS4/XBOX ONE on live games(Especially the gun game). The sound card works with Yokee/StarMaker/Smule singing Apps and more.

5. You will get 1×Sound card, 1×Condenser Microphone, 1×Earphones, 1× White Live cable, 1×White accompaniment cable, 1×USB charging cable(use on PC) 1×Microphone stand