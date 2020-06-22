Commuter train going wrong way on London Tube line avoids crash

Two trains nearly crashed into each other near a London Underground station on Sunday night after one went the wrong way up the track.

Transport for London (TfL) confirmed a Chiltern Railways service not exactly collided with another train at 9.50pm yesterday evening near Chalfont & Latimer station in Buckinghamshire.

An image from the scene shows the two trains lying just feet apart, with train engineers and guards monitoring the incident at the station.

There have already been no reported casualties from the incident so far, but the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) are investigating what happened.

A TfL spokesperson said: ‘We apologise to clients disrupted by the closure of the Metropolitan line between Chalfont & Latimer and Chesham.

Transport for London confirmed that two trains not exactly crashed in to each other near Chalfont & Latimer station near Buckinghamshire. The station receives both London Underground and Chiltern Railways services

The incident was referred to as very serious and the trains were only separated by two metres on the track

‘This is the consequence of an incident involving a Chiltern Railways train near Chalfont & Latimer station last night.

‘We will work with Chiltern Railways to find out exactly what happened, and our engineers will repair the railway to go back it to service as fast as possible.’

Chalfont & Latimer station serves both the Metropolitan line on the London Underground and Chiltern Railways trains between London Marylebone and Aylesbury.

TfL say that the Metropolitan line happens to be suspended between Rickmansworth and Chesham.