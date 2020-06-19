Commute to work about to go up by as New South Wales government increases cost of public transport

The New South Wales government has increased the cost of public transport all through peak times to encourage people to travel outside of busy hours – but extended the window for more costly travel.

The peak hours to commute for the duration of Sydney will undoubtedly be from 6.30am to 10am, and 3pm to 7pm from July 6.

Peak travel is only considered between 7am and 9am and 4pm and 6pm.

Minister for Transport Andrew Constance said that he hoped the changes – which include a temporary discount to travel off peak – will encourage people to change their habits.

But it isn’t easy for most Australians to rearrange work schedules following 3 months of strict lockdowns to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Just as most of the state begins to get back to some semblance or normal, commuters who travel by bus or light rail at under 3km will undoubtedly be expected to pay upwards of a $1 more each method for their fare.

Recommendations within an independent report by the Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal would see an average increase of 60 cents each week with 75 per cent of travellers paying less than $1 extra a week

Fares via train will stay the same through the new, extended on peak times, but will be paid down for travel between 10am and 3pm, and again after 7pm.

The 50 % off peak discount will stay in place for three months, and will be replaced by a permanent 30 per cent discount.

From July 6th, the government has also scrapped the capped $2.80 Sunday fare and traded it set for a higher capped $8.05 fee.

The same fee will undoubtedly be introduced on Saturday, which previously didn’t have a spending limit.

‘This is to help spread weekend public transport loads and encourage people to enjoy capped public transport travel on Saturday as well as Sunday,’ a statement from Mr Constance’s office read.

Fares for bus and light rail peak journeys between zero and three kilometres will be increased, to ‘encourage people to walk or cycle for short distances or travel off peak.’

While Mr Constance hopes the brand new fares will encourage people to change their current travel habits, the new peak window has almost entirely ruled out the chance of allowing employers to be flexible with staff work schedules.

The original hours, which were scheduled around a normal 9-5 office day, have already been extended meaning even employees who start or finish within a few hours of a standard day will still be caught up travelling on peak.

A 30 per cent discount to off-peak bus and light rail fares was also recommended to reduce congestion and change the habits of commuters

Meanwhile, a string of existing Opal benefits remain the exact same, including:

The daily cap of $16.10 ($8 concession)

$50 weekly travel caps ($25 concession)

Half price trips after eight journeys in a week

$2.50 unlimited travel for Gold Senior/Pensioner Opal card holders

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance told 7News: ‘We ‘ve got to do stuff that incentives people to change their habits.’

Recommendations in an independent report by the Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal wanted to view a five % increase to Opal fares but Mr Constance rejected this suggestion.

‘No family are able their tips,’ that he said.

Shadow Transport Minister Chris Minns said any changes to public transport need to take into consideration how a coronavirus has influenced the existing economic climate.

‘We’re begging the government not to introduce them [the changes]. The IPART modelling which this really is based on didn’t take into consideration the COVID-19 situation,’ Mr Minns told The Daily Telegraph.

Travellers will dsicover the fare increase from 7am to 9am and 4pm to 6.30pm, when Australians are heading to work and returning home

Mr Minns rejected the Transport Minister’s statement the fare increase could change commuter habits.

He said commuters would have no choice but to travel during the priciest times of the day.

‘For lots of people, how are they going to convince their boss that they can start work a couple of of hours late,’ Mr Minns said.

The announcement comes after the government said they would ease restrictions on public transport to allow more people to go right back to work in the CBD from July 1.

Twenty-three people will undoubtedly be allowed on a bus, 68 in a train carriage, 450 on a ferry and 40 in a light rail carriage.

Social distancing it’s still advised, with green dots showing clients where they could sit.

In May, the public transport network in Sydney was running at about 25 % of capacity with about 570,000 journeys made per day.

Usually, up to 2.2 million trips are created via the public transport network in New South Wales.