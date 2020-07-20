Community unites to both mourn and honor Congressman John Lewis | News

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) — The Atlanta community united Saturday to pay tribute to John Lewis, a Civil Rights icon, congressman, and the voice for the voiceless.

Local Jasmine Williams told CBS46 the memorial gave her chills.

“Just to see people actually take action during a pandemic to come out and still pay tribute is really powerful… it moves me I have chills,” said Williams.

“I had the pleasure of working with John Lewis in the past being in the same room as him seeing how he moves a crowd… it really inspires you, it inspires a lot of the work I do and why I pick up the mantle on helping make sure people can vote,” said Sylvester Johnson.

Mourners of all races and denominations dropped off flowers, cards, messages, balloons, and artwork, all in commemoration of his life.

For local Stefan Trimm, Lewis’ death came as an unnerving surprise.

“I had heard about him getting cancer last December, and I was really hoping that he would just live just a little bit longer at least till the end of the year,” said Trimm.

Trimm explained that Lewis’ activism inspired him to be more than a keyboard warrior, but to also stand up and protest.

“One of the people that inspired me to come out of course is John Lewis… and it just felt really good,” said Trimm.

Brother Russell believes now is the time to take his activism to the next level and create action that’s sustainable.

“Not just going to a rally, not just showing up to a mural, not just paying your respects in a nice caption on Instagram, actually you go to work for 8 hours 2 hours every day how are you putting that towards liberation of black people,” Russell said.

Lewis lived a life serving others as a true hero, encouraging the youth to stand up and fight.

“You got a fight every day wake up and you can see by the quote there that he’s continuing to revolution that started and that’s what we’re doing on the streets right now and I hope that’s what people continue to do,” said Johnson.