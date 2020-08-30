Community Shield: It will be ‘business as usual’ vs Namungo – Simba SC’s Kahata

The 2 groups will be conference in the brand-new project’s drape- raiser for the very first time in history

Kenya midfielder Francis Kahata has actually mentioned it will be service as normal when they handle Namungo FC on Sunday in the Community Shield.

The 2 groups will fulfill in the drape- raiser of the 2020/21 Tanzanian domestic season. Wekundu wa Msimbazi won the league and the FA Cup while their challengers were losing finalists in the latter.

“We just want to go back to our winning ways and it will have to start with us winning on Sunday,” Kahata informed Goal.

“It is service as normal for us however it does not suggest that we are undervaluing our challengers. They remain in the video game owing to their benefit and it suggests they need to be taken seriously.

“However, we have prepared well and we will prove that on the pitch, in front of the fans and everyone else.”

In the FA Cup last, John Bocco and Clatous Chama were on target for the 21- time league champs while Charles Manyama scored an alleviation for his group.

This will be the 4th time the 2 groups will be conference in all competitors. The Msimbazi based- side have actually won two times while the other video game ended in a goalless draw.

“We cannot dwell on the past results, this is football and things change so fast, today you are winning and tomorrow you are not,” Kahata continued.

“Last …