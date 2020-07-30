Community rallies around Bellevue florist after OPS graduation canceled

BELLEVUE,Neb (WOWT) – The Purple Orchid Flower store in Bellevue is hectic today– the store’s owner, Rachael Sjn, has a lot of orders to get to.

“Just a pile of stuff I’ve got to get done today. So, overwhelming support,” Sjn stated.

Her laughing and cheerful mindset are a total 180 from what it was simply 2 days back.

“Our worst nightmare had come true,” she stated.

For 3 and a half years, she has actually owned the store, ultimately ending up being a supplier at Baxter Arena.

“A little over two weeks ago, they had emailed me to say, ‘Hey, graduations are back on,” Sjn stated. “ ‘We’d love to have you selling your flowers. Here we go. Here’s the schedule.‘ ”

So she bought the flowers for the 2020 graduates. A great deal of flowers– $10,000 worth.

Then the bottom left.

“OPS revealed on Monday, that all summer activities were canceled,” Sjn stated.

That consisted of graduation, leaving her questioning: “Okay — how am I going to sell all of these flowers?”

She posted on Facebook to ask whether anybody required flowers. The post read:

“My worse nightmare has come true. We spent 10K in fresh flowers for Graduations that were to be held at Baxter Arena For Omaha Public Schools that was to happen 8/2- though 8-5-2020 they canceled 7-27-2020 Flowers arrive 7-28-2020. Please help us recoup our cost. These will be designer choice hand tied bouquets that means no vase. We are a small business and to loss this much money will terrible. Please help us spread cheer with flowers. Send happiness to some one that needs cheering up, and make this florist do a happy dance.”

The reaction that she got– in simply 2 days– was frustrating.

“Now, I’m having people from all over, messaging me: ‘How can I help? I don’t know anyone there, but I want to help you out,‘ ” Sjn stated.

It’s not simply individuals purchasing flowers on their own; regional companies are likewise actioning in.

Ana Funkhouser owns a salon in LaVista She’s among the thousands who saw Sjn’s post and chose to act.

“I love flowers, for one; and support local — let’s do it!” Funkhouser stated.

In her mind, and in many others, the very best thing we can all do throughout an international pandemic is to assist our next-door neighbor, she stated.

“We’re just doing what we love to do and just hope that this whole — everything — can just get over sometime soon,” Funkhouser stated. “So any little bit that we can just do to help and support each other and build each other up is what we need to do right now.”

How to assist

There will be a mobile flower store established beyond Sjn’s shop on Friday and likewise next week for individuals to drop in, socially range, and purchase flowers.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights booked.