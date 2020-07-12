Community rallies around 3-year-old girl found dead | News

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – A community is rallying around a 3-year-old girl found dead this week.

Yesterday, KCK police searched for Olivia Jansen after her father reported her missing earlier in the day.

They later found her body buried a few blocks from her home.

Officers have arrested her father, Harold Jansen III and his girlfriend Jackie Kirkpatrick, saying the story they gave police did not sound right.

As they investigate what happened, countless people are showing their support for the tiny girl.

There are lots of candles, mementos, and messages of love at 34th and Steele.

“I have Livie’s favorite balloons,” said Josie Kriley. “She loved Peppa Pig and she loved Frozen.”

Kriley knew Olivia Jensen from the full time she was created.

“Her mom was my best friend and I loved that little girl to death,” she said.

She’s was the main crowd grieving the loss of one so young, angered that the people she was managing are suspects in her death.

“She was loved by everyone in this community,” Kriley said.

It was that sort of love that took center stage at a balloon release on Saturday.

“It shows that this community, Olivia’s community, the community of children is willing to come together despite everything that’s going on,” Tyler White said. “It’s good to see.”

A lot of individuals who arrived on the scene on Saturday didn’t know Olivia or her family. They just live in the region and were watching this unfold yesterday. They wished to share their support, too.

“When it hits this close to home, it hurts,” Tricia Whisler said.

Whisler added flowers and a stuffed animal to the memorial near the place where Olivia was found.

“I wanted to pay my respects even though I didn’t know who she was,” she said.

The display touched Olivia’s family, who declined an interview today but arranged for Olivia’s biological mother to see the crowd via video chat. She has been serving amount of time in jail for unrelated charges.

“We love you Whitney! That’s her on the phone right there,” Kriley said.

The people there today wished to support her, too.

“I think it’s truly amazing,” Kriley said. “It shows how close-knit our community is.”

It’s a residential district that really wants to show love for an one lost.