Community hosts forum to bring unity between law enforcement, residents | News

The Bridgeport community is coming together for a forum on policing treatments.

“We’re going to communicate. We’re going to get an understanding. We’re going to make sure both sides have a chance to talk,” stated Darrin Nichols, pastor at Christ Deliverance Center Ministries in Bridgeport.

Nichols was signed up with by chosen authorities and agents from location law enforcement at Saturday’s occasion. The intimate workshop enabled concerns to be asked and responded to over policing treatments.

“We’re here for the community. We’re here for our residents. Any chance we can communicate with them and share information back and forth and have that open dialogue, it’s huge,” Bridgeport Police Chief David Duffett stated.

Nichols stated he is glad absolutely nothing has actually occurred inSaginaw He hopes the community and law enforcement will continue to interact to work towards a much better future.

“In order to establish unity, you need communication. You have to talk. We have to sit down. Before there is action, there has to be understanding,” Nichols stated.

Duffett hoped residents ignored the workshop with a much better understanding of the task they do.

“We want things to be safe. We want our public to be safe. We want out officers to be safe. And if they have questions or concerns, we want them to be able to talk to us and know that we’re human beings,” Duffett stated.

Nichols hopes there will be more chances for open interaction. He believes that will eventually benefit the community.

“We want to make sure that we bring community awareness through communication, which brings unity,” Nichols stated.