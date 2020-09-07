Community Groups Activate ‘Safe Zones’ To Combat Youth Violence – CBS Denver

AURORA, Colo., (CBS4) – Amidst a summer plagued by youth violence, the cities of Denver and Aurora are turning to something long requested by community groups. They’re called “safe zones,” and serve as places where kids can be kids and adults can offer support and resources.

Community groups shared their plans of creating safe zones with CBS4 back in July, after four young people lost their lives to gun violence. Since then, there have been two safe zones in Aurora and about a half dozen in Denver.

“You’re saving kids, you’re giving kids some positivity, and you may be changing some narratives for some kids’ lives,” said Jason McBride, who runs McBride Impact and works with the Gang Rescue and Support Project, GRASP.

At a Safe Zone event held at William C. Hinkley High School in Aurora on Sunday afternoon, teens played tug of war with adults, hovered around a video game truck, and snacked on pizza. It’s a sight, Shana Shaw, founder of Compound of Compassion, and others have wanted to see for years.

“This is what the kids said they wanted – a safe place where they could gather and just be kids, and the community has responded,” Shaw said.

Shaw is part of a network of community groups that’s been hosting these events for several weeks now….