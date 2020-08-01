Community Coffee Breakfast Blend Medium Roast, Premium Ground, 32 Ounces (Pack of 2)



This aromatic, medium roast is sure to awaken your senses and follow with a smooth and bright finish. Made from only 100% select Arabica coffee beans. Enjoy 64 ounces (approx 230 six-ounce cups of coffee.) Enjoy the taste of our Breakfast Blend medium roast (medium full body, medium brightness, smooth and bright taste.) Perfect coffe and dessert pairings: enjoy Breakfast Blend with your creamy and tart desserts as well as fruit pastries and rich cakes and pies. Breakfast Blend, ground medium roast coffee, also available in ground 12 ounce bag, 16 ounce (1 pound) bag and 23 ounce bag as Medium Roast, 36 count and 72 count box single serve coffee pods (compatible with Keurig KCup brewers). Available in 12 ounce whole bean bag. You may also enjoy our medium roast Amber Sunrise Blend and other medium dark roasts from our gourmet coffee line: Private Reserve Founders Blend, and Private Reserve Colombia Toledo Labateca. The roast refers to the temperature which the coffee bean was roasted. The roast determines the flavor of the coffee. Light roasts are described as ‘sweet’ or ‘well-balanced’, while dark roasts are intense and lively. The body is the weight of the cofee on the tongue. It’s described as ‘syrupy’, ‘heavy’ or ‘buttery’. The brightness (acidity) refers to the tangy quality, liveliness or bright note that highlights the flavor of the coffee. Acidity is felt on the sides and back of the tongue. High acidity is described as ‘winey’, ‘bright’, ‘lively’, ‘sharp’, or ‘tangy’.

GROUND BEANS: We take high quality 100% Arabica beans, roast them & grind them to perfection. Our ground coffee is constantly watched, brewed & tasted by our experts for rich & flavorful coffee.

COMMUNITY IS EVERYTHING: From using responsibly-sourced coffee beans to programs that support military service members, local schools & more, Community Coffee gives back to our partners & local communities in every way we can.

HOW YOU LIKE IT: Ground to perfection to brew as drip coffee, pour over or use in your French press. Plenty of options for every taste including hot, iced or cold brew coffee.

QUALITY ASSURED: All of our coffee beans go through a rigorous scoring system for body, balance, flavor & aroma. Only then can they be considered fit to bear the Community Coffee name.