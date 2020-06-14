Communities will still be ‘safe’ without cops Ilhan Omar asserts but does not propose how

Ilhan Omar said Sunday that American communities will still be ‘safe’ even without police and the dismantlement of police departments, claiming they would be replaced with something else – but she did not specify what that would be.

‘I think that’s really where in fact the conversation goes wrong, because no one says that the city is not going to be kept safe,’ Omar told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday morning.

The progressive Minnesota representative asserted that crimes would still be investigated and there would still be a ‘proper response when community members are in danger.’

‘What we are saying is, the existing infrastructure that exists as policing inside our city should not exist anymore,’ she asserted. ‘And we can not go about developing a different process with exactly the same infrastructure in position. And so dismantling it, and then considering what funding priorities should look like once we reimagine a brand new way forward is what needs to happen.’

When asked who replace law enforcement if they are defunded and disbanded, Omar dodged the question – and suggested that instead of completely ridding the entire world of police, the departments would just be rebuilt.

She claimed that the city she represents in Congress would now begin engaging in ‘a one-year procedure for what happens once we go through the procedure for dismantling the department and starting anew.’

At the conclusion of May, the Minneapolis Third Police Precinct was burned by rioters that broke out after the death of George Floyd in the city

The riots and protest were sparked in Minneapolis following a white police officer there killed a black man all through an arrest – and the demonstrations spread in cities across the country

All 13 members of the Minneapolis City Council voted earlier this month to disband the city’s police department after a video went viral of white cop, Derek Chauvin, holding his knee on George Floyd’s neck during an arrest for a lot more than eight minutes.

Floyd could be heard in the bystander video claiming he was in pain and he could not breathe until he sooner or later went limp and was taken away within an ambulance.

The 46-year-old native Texan died in police custody and Chauvin is being tried for second-degree murder.

The incident spared three weeks of nationwide protests and unrest, including riots, looting and arson in hundreds of cities across the country – and peaceful protests carry on across the country.

Many protesters, and far-left Democratic lawmakers, have begun pushing a movement to defund law enforcement – claiming that systemic racism is rooted in the establishment and will always disproportionately target black people.

‘You can not really reform a department that is rotten to the main,’ Omar said of Minneapolis’ police department. ‘What you can do is rebuild.’

Derek Chauvin was fired after video emerged of him kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes until he went limp. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day

‘And which means this is our opportunity, you understand, as a city, in the future together, have the conversation of what public safety looks like, who enforces the absolute most dangerous crimes that occur in our community,’ she said, still not giving a definitive answer on who would replace police.

‘This is, again, just the process of going through this together,’ she claimed, adding that there has to be some kind of separation between your crimes that may be taken care of immediately by people other than police.

Some progressive Democrats have claimed that police can be replaced, in some instances, by social workers or mental medical researchers.

‘It’s, again, a reminder that, you know, police can’t continue steadily to be judge, jury, and executioner,’ Omar told CNN. ‘We’re not only seeing cases where there’s, you know, mortal danger to police officers where they might have a shot, but the cases of people that are subdued being killed by police officers, individuals who are being shot in the trunk. It’s just really quite disheartening to see the continuation of pictures like this appear.’