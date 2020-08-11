Common Opened Up About Tiffany Haddish Romance! Then They Both Hung Out With… Louis CK?!

We’re back with a brand-new episode of Love in the Time of Coronavirus!

While most celeb couples are splitting up, Tiffany Haddish just recently verified her brand-new love with Common, gushing about the “finest relationship [she’s] ever remained in” on an episode of Steve- O‘s podcast Wild Ride And on Friday, the rap artist himself lastly spoke out about the relationship for the very first time– and he had comparable radiant evaluations!

Related: Joe Jonas Posts First Pic With Sophie Turner After Birth Of Their Daughter!

Asked about his “new love connection” throughout an interview with Live With Kelly and Ryan, he responded:

“She’s a wonderful woman, a queen, and just a beautiful person. You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life, so yeah. I’m happy.”

So sweet!

See the entire interview (listed below)!

Haddish provided a little a play-by-play of the progressing love recently on Wild Ride The set initially fulfilled on the set of the movie The Kitchen in2019 As their relationship started to vacate the good friend zone, they took things public with a virtual date. She discussed: