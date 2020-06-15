Common and Tiffany Haddish Join All Black Lives Matter Protest in L.A.

Tiffany Haddish and Common are way past virtual dating — they’re out and about together now … protesting in the real world.

The comedian and the rapper joined tens of thousands of people Sunday in L.A. for the All Black Lives Matter march, which started in front of Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theater and ended in WeHo.

Tiffany was seen with a white “Fed Up” shirt, while Common wore a black t-shirt with Rosa Parks’ face. Both had face coverings too … keeping things COVID-safe.

The socially conscious date came 2 days after Tiff made an emotional speech at yet another rally … referring to the fear she’s felt when getting stopped, and worrying that members of the family might not ensure it is home should they have run-ins with police.

Common and Tiff have already been rumored to be in a relationship since the beginning of stay-at-home orders if they were using Bumble to go on virtual dates. Later, Haddish reportedly revealed they’d taken yet another step and were self-isolating together.

Whether they are official or not … the two were officially on board with joining the BLM cause Sunday, that was in solidarity with the black LGBTQ+ community.