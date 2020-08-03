Commissioner responds to team co-owner bashing WNBA's support of BLM

By
Mayukh Saha
-

During an interview with CNN’s Jim Sciutto and Poppy Harlow, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert addressed player concerns over coronavirus and comments made by Atlanta Dream co-owner Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) that were critical of the league’s support of Black Lives Matter.
