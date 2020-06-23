Commission on Presidential Debates announces second presidential debate moved to Miami

The college was set to host the second of three normal election presidential debates between President Donald Trump and the presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Now, the debate will probably be held on the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, which hosted the primary Democratic debates of the 2020 major final yr.

The college confirmed Tuesday in a statement that it might not be internet hosting.

“Given the scale and complexity of the work we are undertaking to help assure a safe and healthy fall for our students, faculty and staff and limited visitors — and in consideration of the public health guidelines in our state as well as advice from our own experts — we feel it is not feasible for us to safely host the presidential debate as planned,” University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel wrote in a letter shared with the fee.

The college introduced Monday that it plans to launch its fall semester August 31 with a mixture of in-person and distant courses, an adjusted tutorial calendar, and an emphasis on following public well being measures. The Detroit Free Press first reported on the University of Michigan’s plans to withdraw. All three debates will probably be 90 minutes in size beginning at 9 p.m. ET and moderated by a single particular person chosen by the fee, the nonpartisan nonprofit group that sponsors the final election debates. The fee stated Tuesday it would announce the moderators in early September. Unlike the opposite two debates, the second presidential debate will take the type of a city corridor the place questions will probably be posed to the candidates from Miami space residents, the fee stated Tuesday. The fee added that it is going to be following “all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state, county and site health and safety protocols at the four debate sites.” The information comes after the Biden marketing campaign on Monday agreed to participate within the three beforehand introduced fall debates — on September 29, October 15 and October 22 — with Trump and criticized the Trump marketing campaign’s push for extra debates. “Our position is straightforward and clear: Joe Biden will accept the Commission’s debates, on the Commission’s dates, under the Commission’s established format and the Commission’s independent choice of moderators. Donald Trump and Mike Pence should do the same,” Biden marketing campaign supervisor Jen O’Malley Dillon wrote in a letter to the fee obtained by CNN and first reported by The Washington Post

CNN’s Sarah Mucha, Meridith Edwards, Ethan Cohen and Gregory Lemos contributed to this report.

