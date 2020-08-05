Commerzbank takes greater loan loss from Wirecard than Covid-19 debt

Commerzbank took a greater hit from the collapse of Wirecard in the 2nd quarter than from the financial fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, according to individuals acquainted with the matter.

Germany’s second-largest noted loan provider, which is involved in a management crisis after both its chairman and president revealed strategies to resign last month, crossed out EUR175 m of loans it made to the defunct payments supplier which applied for insolvency inJune

.

Loan-loss arrangements connecting to the pandemic stood at EUR131 m, the loan provider stated when it reported outcomes on Wednesday.

Commerzbank’s operating earnings collapsed 34 percent to EUR205 m in the 3 months to June compared to a year previously, while its net earnings fell by 21 percent to EUR220 m.

Both numbers were much better than anticipated by experts however the bank alerted financiers that it would swing to a web loss for the complete year as credit losses and restructuring charges were most likely to increase.

Commerzbank did not name Wirecard in its revenues release however stated that it arrangements included a EUR175 m charge“from a single case” People acquainted with the information informed the Financial Times that this was connected to Wirecard.

The loan provider became part of a consortium of 15 banks which supplied a EUR1.75 bn revolving credit center to the collapsed …