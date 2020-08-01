Commercial Series NE-17521 Commercial Microwave Oven 1700 Watts w/ 5 Stage Cooking & LCD Digital Display

Price: $1,024.00
Commercial Microwave Oven, 1700 Watts, 0.6 cu. ft. capacity, compact, 90 programmable memory pads & lock, 5-stage cooking, 15 power levels, LCD digital display with countdown, see-thru left hinged door, programmable lock, self-diagnostics, oven cycle counter, stackable, LED cavity dimensions: 13″W x 12″D x 6-7/8″H, UL, NSF. 1 year parts & labor warranty and 3 year magnatron warranty (labor for magnetron replacement is not covered in years 2 and 3). 208v/60/1-ph, 14.3 amps, auto switch, NEMA 6-15P, standard.