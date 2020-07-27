Commercial Cool CCR32W Compact Single Door Refrigerator and Freezer, 3.2 Cu. Ft. Mini Fridge, White

Price: $189.99
Studio apartment? Tiny house? Dorm room? You get the idea, someplace where there just is no room for a full size refrigerator. That is where the Commercial Cool compact fridge comes to the rescue as it is still able to hold, and keep cold, all the essentials.
2 Full-width Slide-out Adjustable Glass Shelves
1 Full-width Door Storage Shelves
Dual Can Storage Fits up to 8 cans
Gallon and 2 Liter Door Storage
Full-width Freezer Compartment with Ice Cube Tray
Recessed Door Handle, space saving flat back design
Adjustable Leveling Legs, Manual Defrost
Compliant to DOE 2014 Standards, R600a Refrigerant