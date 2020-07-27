Commercial Cool CCR32W Compact Single Door Refrigerator and Freezer, 3.2 Cu. Ft. Mini Fridge, White



Studio apartment? Tiny house? Dorm room? You get the idea, someplace where there just is no room for a full size refrigerator. That is where the Commercial Cool compact fridge comes to the rescue as it is still able to hold, and keep cold, all the essentials.

2 Full-width Slide-out Adjustable Glass Shelves

1 Full-width Door Storage Shelves

Dual Can Storage Fits up to 8 cans

Gallon and 2 Liter Door Storage

Full-width Freezer Compartment with Ice Cube Tray

Recessed Door Handle, space saving flat back design

Adjustable Leveling Legs, Manual Defrost

Compliant to DOE 2014 Standards, R600a Refrigerant