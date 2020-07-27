Commercial Cool CCR32W Compact Single Door Refrigerator and Freezer, 3.2 Cu. Ft. Mini Fridge, White

Jasyson
Studio apartment? Tiny house? Dorm room? You get the idea, someplace where there just is no room for a full size refrigerator. That is where the Commercial Cool compact fridge comes to the rescue as it is still able to hold, and keep cold, all the essentials.

2 Full-width Slide-out Adjustable Glass Shelves
1 Full-width Door Storage Shelves
Dual Can Storage Fits up to 8 cans
Gallon and 2 Liter Door Storage
Full-width Freezer Compartment with Ice Cube Tray
Recessed Door Handle, space saving flat back design
Adjustable Leveling Legs, Manual Defrost
Compliant to DOE 2014 Standards, R600a Refrigerant

