Commercial Chef Countertop Microwave, 1.1 Cubic Feet, Black With Stainless Steel Trim

With the CHCM11100SSB microwave oven you’re getting 1000 watts of cooking power and a spacious 1. 1 Cubic foot interior. The easy-to-read LED display is equipped with both clock and timer options, making it easy to keep track of when your food will be ready. With 10 cooking power levels and 6 one-touch quick cook menu buttons you can prepare just about any food worry free. There is also an auto defrost option that executes to perfection just by entering the type of food and weight. wcm11100ssb dimensions: -Overall height – top to bottom: 11. 81 -Overall width – side to side: 21. 25 -Overall Depth – front to back: 15. 87 -Overall Product weight: 35. 3

Sturdy construction with black Front display and black cabinet finish for compact durability

Easy Simple green LED display. Push button touch controls for quick use. Digital clock display and timer.

10 microwave power levels to deliver a quality meal every time.

6 touch Quick cook menu buttons including: popcorn, potato, pizza, Beverage, reheat and frozen food.