Commercial Chef CHM990W 900 Watt Counter Top Microwave Oven, 0.9 Cubic Feet, White Cabinet

With the Commercial Chef CHMH990W you get all the right features. This countertop microwave delivers 900 watts of power and the quality that the Commercial Chef name is known for. 10 power levels let you cook or reheat a variety of foods just right. The keypad controls give you the option of inputting precise cooking times, and the clear LED display lets you know exactly how much time is left. Six one-touch quick cook buttons for items like popcorn and frozen dinners add to the convenience, and the child safety lock ensures the microwave is not used without supervision. A great addition to any busy family’s kitchen.

Easy-to-read green LED display that includes digital clock and timer. Digital Clock/Timer with Child Safety Lock

10 cooking power levels provide tremendous flexibility and help deliver a quality meal every time

Six one-touch quick cook menu buttons: Popcorn, Potato, Pizza, Beverage, Reheat, Frozen Food

Convenient auto weight and speed defrost make you feel like a professional chef in your kitchen

Push button style door with peace of mind child safety lock

Ideal for singles and couples with limited counter space. Good for preparing small or medium size items.