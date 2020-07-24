Commercial Chef CHM770W 700 Watt Counter Top Microwave Oven, 0.7 Cubic Feet, White Cabinet



Just the Right Size, Just the Right Features. This Commercial Chef countertop microwave oven delivers 700 watts of power and the quality. Great for a small kitchen or dorm room, this unit provides the benefit of convenient features you would find on a larger microwave without taking up too much counter space. The keypad controls give you the option of inputting precise cook times, and the LED display lets you clearly see exactly how much time is left. 6 one-touch quick cook buttons for items like popcorn and frozen dinners add to the convenience, and the child safety lock ensures the microwave is not used without supervision.

6 convenient quick cook settings include popcorn, baked potato, pizza, beverage, reheat and frozen dinners

Plenty of power at 700 watts but a small footprint makes it perfect for a small apartment or studio

You’ll feel like a professional chef with the option of weight or speed defrost as well as multi-stage cooking

LED display featuring digital clock that can also be used as convenient kitchen timer

Includes child lock function – a great safety feature

10 cooking power levels provide great cooking flexibility