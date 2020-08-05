Commemorative Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus to be introduced on August 11

The existing year may be filled with lots of bad and unforeseen things around us however time keeps marching on, bringing us minutes of event along the method. This month Xiaomi is marking 10 years because the launch of its very first mobile phone – Xiaomi Mi 1.

To commemorate a years into the world of mobile phones, on August 11 the producer will present a commemorative flagship called Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus.

The name of the brand-new phone is not formally validated – it was just recommended by leaksters. Xiaomi calls it Mi 10 Pro Commemorative Edition, however we anticipate the phone to have a Snapdragon 865+ chipset, making it a small upgrade from the Mi 10 Pro.

This will not be brand-new area for the brand name – we have actually currently seen the really exact same thing take place in 2015 – the Mi 9 gotten here with Snapdragon 855 in March and got a Pro variation with Snapdragon 855+ in September.

If the phone’s sole modification is the chipset, it indicates it will keep the other essential specifications like 108 MP primary webcam, UFS 3.0 storage, and LPDDR5 RAM, along with 50 W fast-charging. Some reports recommended Xiaomi will go even more and present 55 W for the 4,500 mAh battery, which would be a cool marketing technique however is extremely not likely to bring significant enhancements to the charging speed.

