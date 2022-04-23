On April 23, the Minister of Defense of the Artsakh Republic, Commander of the Defense Army, Lieutenant General Kamo Vardanyan received the delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Nagorno Karabakh headed by Nicholas Flori.

A wide range of humanitarian issues were discussed during the meeting, and an agreement was reached on further deepening of cooperation.

Kamo Vardanyan thanked Nicholas Flori for the various humanitarian programs implemented in Artsakh, especially for solving the problems conditioned by the post-war realities, and expressed readiness to do everything possible to support the mission’s activities.