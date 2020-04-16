Commandant: Armenia imports 100,000 test reagents from China – Panorama

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister, Commandant Tigran Avinyan stated on Thursday that 100,000 test reagents have been imported into Armenia from China as a part of efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“By another flight which arrived from China yesterday and was organized in cooperation with the Armenian Defense and Foreign Ministries, we imported 100,000 test reagents. They will be handed over to the Institute of Molecular Biology,” he informed a cupboard assembly.

The commandant additionally stated Armenia goes to begin manufacturing PCR (polymerase chain response) exams for home consumption.