On May 17-21, Commander-in-Chief Kamo Kochunts, Acting Chief of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces, will hold a command post exercise on preparing and conducting a defensive operation with the available forces and means under the threat of aggression, the RA Ministry of Defense reports.

“Within the framework of the command post military exercise, a tactical brigade tactical military exercise will be held in one of the military schools of the N military unit. In the conditions of a high degree of combat readiness, the personnel of the military unit will be taken to predetermined areas. “During the tactical episodes, the command staff’s ability to prepare, conduct, plan and manage tactical exercises will be tested,” the statement said.