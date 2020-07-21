Comic-Con is usually a crowded mess. That’s all the more reason to miss it

Having griped about this largest-of-its-kind event in the past — the long lines, dizzying logistics, cramped crowds, and strange smells connected with all those costumes — it’s hard not to acutely feel its absence. The reasons to complain about Comic-Con are, suddenly, all the reasons to miss it.

The decision to cancel Comic-Con — which organizers called “heartbreaking” — came amid a wave of similar decisions throughout the initial phases of the coronavirus, as the prospect of large gatherings became increasingly untenable. In its place, a virtual version is scheduled to happen over a few days beginning July 22 — in practical terms, sacrificing huge amount of money that Comic-Con pumps in to the San Diego economy.

Among all the pastimes and pleasures lost, few events more extremely demonstrate the hunger for community, as well as, the ability to conjure those feelings of connection around entertainment — from collecting comic books or watching niche web shows to the broadest offerings from cultural titans like Marvel, “Star Wars” and “Star Trek.”

Comic-Con celebrated its 50th anniversary a year ago, having ballooned from a smallish assembly that occupied a number of hotel ballrooms in the early 1970s in to the massive undertaking that spills out of the convention center into nearby hotels filled by its guests.

As the event rapidly grew, Hollywood increasingly took over, recognizing all those avid fans as the ultimate marketing opportunity and eager ambassadors for its products and services. Enthusiasts once teased because of their passions soon found themselves surrounded by newer converts, hanging on every twist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or clamoring for the “Snyder cut” of “Justice League” (and winning that concession , finally, from CNN’s fellow WarnerMedia property HBO Max). Still, the enthusiasm that permeated the convention offered a lingering connection to its origins, and a sense that many who attended spent all year anticipating the opportunity to assemble personally with people who shared their infatuations, however obscure and arcane a number of them might be. Like the majority of the virtual events orchestrated in the last almost a year, Comic-Con is trying to offer a taste of this as a stopgap measure. But it seems more imperfect than most, given how fundamental the immersive aspect of being surrounded by pop culture for several days has always been to the experience. Although a amount of popular franchises are participating, movie studios will largely sit out the exercise, as release dates for major films remain in flux. Highlights of the four-day schedule can be obtained on the Comic-Con website The increased exposure of fantasy will not prevent the panels from addressing our current reality, including sessions on whether pop culture can promote mental wellness during the pandemic, and a discussion of what we can understand dealing with infectious diseases moderated by “World War Z” author Max Brooks. As somebody who has occasionally approached making that drive down Interstate 5 to San Diego with trepidation if not quite dread, getting back to all that the convention has to offer — even the lousier parts — sounds awfully good right now. Until then, [email protected] may have to do. And hopefully in the near future — whenever there is an actual convention again — remembering this time around should quiet any grumbling when the impulse to grumble arises.

