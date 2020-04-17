Comic-Con has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns

“For the first time in its 50-year history,” the company behind the occasion stated, they were revealing “with deep regret that there will be no Comic-Con in 2020.”

The convention mentioned its strategies to proceed at the scheduled day in July2021 Similarly, WonderCon Anaheim– an additional event provided by the exact same team– stated its April convention would certainly look for to return to in March of following year.

Although the occasion came from as an event of comics, it has mushroomed right into a display for all types of pop culture, consisting of motion pictures as well as TELEVISION programs. Movie workshops, specifically, have actually transformed the occasion right into a system to advertise upcoming movies, which have additionally been delayed due to the public-health situation.