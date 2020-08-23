Comey: ‘I can’t imagine that I’m a target’ of Durham probe

Former FBI Director James Comey spoke dismissively of Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham’s investigation of the origins of the bureau’s Russia probe Sunday, stating he has actually not been gotten in touch with for it and that it is being utilized as a political tool for President Trump and his advocates.

In an interview that aired Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Comey firmly insisted that everybody associated with the examination was “trying to do the right thing” and for that reason Durham’s probe was not worrying for him.

CLINTON SPOX RIPS COMEY FOR SPORTING ‘ELECT MORE WOMEN’ T-SHIRT: WE TRIED, ‘YOU F—ED IT UP’

“I have had no contact with him and haven’t talked to him,” Comey stated about Durham, including, “I can’t imagine that I’m a target.”

A Justice Department Inspector General’s report that there had actually been a considerable number of errors and omissions in warrant applications the FBI submitted with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court that permitted them to keep an eye on previous Trump project consultantCarter Page The report exposed that the FBI count on unproven details included in a dossier assembled by previous British spy Christopher Steele.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who is leading a Senate examination of the matter, has actually mentioned that the FBI utilized the file although the FBI had actually talked to Steele’s sub-source, who stated that the details was undependable. Graham has actually honestly questioned who in the bureau understood of what the sub-source …