‘Comedy of errors’ dooms town’s broadband bid | Covid-19

SANDWICH– This town of 1,300 individuals does not have high-speed Internet service, so there was a confident sensation whenGov Chris Sununu revealed in June a $50 million grant program to bring broadband to backwoods.
But when the guv revealed the grants receivers last month, those hopes were rushed. Sandwich’s job would stagnate forward.
People attempting to work or participate in classes from house in Sandwich will need to continue to count on DSL, which uses phone lines, can be unsteady and has problem staying up to date with modern-day needs for video conferencing and file downloads.
“It’s desperate here,” stated retired vet Julie Dolan, who chairs a committee looking for broadband protection for the town. “There is no cable television business. We have DSL just and the speeds are really sluggish.
“Parents are trying to work from home and have their children attend classes from home. It’s next to impossible to have the Internet speed to do those things. Teachers are going to the parking lots of libraries and McDonald’s to use their Wi-Fi. Business people have to find a parking lot.”
Dolan stated the failure of the town’s proposition totals up to a “complete snafu.”
She …