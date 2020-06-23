Comedian Jeff Ross Denies Accusation He Had Sexual Relationship With Underage Girl

Click here to read the full article.

Comedian Jeff Ross took to Twitter on Monday evening to refute allegations made on social media that he’d had a relationship with an underage woman greater than 20 years in the past.

Ross’ note states plainly: “I have never engaged in any sexual relationship with a minor,” after which strains up his protection.

“The story is old news,” Ross wrote. “It has been investigated numerous times and thoroughly reviewed and never published. The witnesses and evidence do not support these despicable allegations.” He additionally claims that the accuser and her husband “have been harassing me for years.”

Controversy swirled on Twitter on June 19 when @PallaviGunalan created a 16-part thread, together with movies of a girl talking of a relationship she allegedly had with the comic in 1998, when she was 15 and he was 33. That lady had initially posted the movies and messages on the Facebook and Instagram deal with “Iwas15hewas33.”

Ross vowed to take authorized motion towards his accuser. “I intend to take legal action based on these untrue, horrific allegations because no one, no matter how sick they are, should be allowed to continue to try and benefit from false stories while attempting to destroy others,” he wrote.

Ross ended his notice by saying, “The dangerous environment currently being exposed at the comedy clubs is real,” and noting, “Although this accusation is false, I want there to be no doubt of my commitment to victims of sexual assault.”

The allegation resurfaced the identical week comic Chris D’Elia denied sexually harassing teenagers.

Ross is understood for internet hosting Comedy Central’s movie star roast specials in addition to his personal “Jeff Ross Roasts” specials for the ViacomCBS cabler.

