Come to the square to discuss, decide and succeed together, such a note was made by the member of the political council of the “Homeland” party Arsen Babayan.

“We must win, we must build a strong, rich state,” he wrote.

It should be reminded that these days the young people are carrying out awareness actions in different parts of Yerevan, and in the evening all the opposition forces join in Freedom Square and carry out marches.

Today, the youth of the Republican Party of Armenia kept the Teryan-Moscow crossroads, Myasnikyan Avenue and other sections closed by chanting “Nicole, traitor.” The police tried to open the road by force.

Citizens from the balconies and drivers voiced their support to the youth.