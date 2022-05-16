Today, during the rally of the “Resistance” movement on Bagratunyats Street, the police were trying to bring the drivers participating in the rally to the Shengavit police station in order to obstruct their actions and not fulfill the lawful demand of the police. “You have no right to intentionally obstruct or disobey the law.”

The protesters said that no legal demand was presented, they did not listen. “You will look at the cameras, you will be ashamed of what you have done. Why do I come to the department? The police responded that they would find out all that in the department legally.

One of the drivers, named Albert, assured that no matter what they did, he would not go to the department. “He said, ‘Right weight, I pulled right, stand up, what did I do?’ I will not come. ” The policeman persuaded us to go to the police station, I would bring it with you, and he tried to grab me by the arms. “Come on, don’t take it out of my hands, is it?” Shouted the driver. An argument broke out. The demonstrators were inflamed by the attitude of the police. “Mr. Captain, you are very skilful.”

After arguing with each other, they agreed and left in the cars.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN