Comcast is launching 5G plans for Xfinity Mobile customers

Comcast is introducing new knowledge plans for its Xfinity Mobile customers that add free 5G service, the corporate introduced on Monday. 5G entry might be included on Xfinity’s new limitless and gig-based plans, and present customers may have the choice to decide in to a 5G plan.

Xfinity Mobile is an MVNO that depends on Verizon’s community for service; its 5G plans will equally depend on Verizon’s personal 5G community. Verizon’s community solely provides assist for mmWave 5G, which has sooner speeds than the sub-6GHz model of 5G however with much less vary. Other carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile supply a mix of mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G relying on the realm.

Xfinity Mobile at the moment has two 5G telephones on its community (the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra), and the corporate says extra units might be added sooner or later. Verizon — and due to this fact, Xfinity’s — 5G service is accessible in 31 US cities, together with Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Memphis, Miami, Minneapolis, Spokane, St. Paul, and Washington, DC.

Xfinity’s 5G knowledge plans embody a limiteless knowledge possibility for $45 monthly per line and by-the-gig shared plans priced at $15 monthly for 1GB, $30 monthly for 3GB, and $60 monthly for 10GB.

Disclosure: Comcast is an investor in Vox Media, The Verge’s dad or mum firm.